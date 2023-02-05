AIMPLB meeting in Lucknow; UCC, Gyanvapi among issues to be discussed

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met here on Sunday to discuss various issues including if a uniform civil code could be implemented in a country as diverse as India, its office-bearers said here.
The meeting, also attended by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is being organised at the Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama here.
"We are holding a meeting of the AIMPLB working committee here. We will discuss uniform civil code. Whether it is 'munasib' (appropriate) to implement it in a country which have people of different castes and religions," AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani told the media.
The protection of Waqf and how it can be used for education of the poor and Muslims, bettering the lives of women and increasing their participation in social life are likely to be discussed, Rahmani said.
AIMPLB Member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said issues faced by the community including conversion, and the Gyanvapi case likely to be topics of discussion.
The AIMPLB has 51 executive members including AIMIM) chief Owaisi.
