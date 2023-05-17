AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani passes away at 74 in Lucknow

Senior advocate and secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Zafaryab Jilani passed away in a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 74.
Jilani's son Najam Zafaryab told PTI that his father died at a local hospital around 11:50 am following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.
Jilani, an advocate in the Babri Masjid case, had been the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.
Najam said his father's last rites will be performed at Aishbagh cemetery in Lucknow Wednesday evening.
Senior cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, "Zafaryab Jilani contested the Babri Masjid case in various courts and was also the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee along with being the secretary of various educational institutions. I hope that Allah gives him absolution and strength to the people he has left behind."
