Air Force Station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Air Force Station employee hangs self in Delhi park

According to the suicide note, dated July 1, Mishra said he was not under any fear of distress only that the did not 'fit' into the world and was defrauded by a stranger.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 07:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old man posted at air force station was found hanged inside a park near south Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday, police said.

Akhileshwar Mishra was posted at the Race Course Air Force Station here and hailed from a village in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Mishra was found hanging from a tree inside the park with a rope, police said. A suicide note found on him is being analysed.

Also Read: Suicide by married males: SC to hear PIL for setting up of 'National Commission for Men'

According to the suicide note, dated July 1, Mishra said he was not under any fear of distress only that the did not "fit" into the world and was defrauded by a stranger.

The hanged body of Mishra was spotted early Sunday morning by some parkgoers who informed the police around 5.40 am.

"When our police team reached the spot, the man was found hanging inside the park opposite gate no 7 of the Thyagaraj Stadium. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the family has been informed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Enquiry revealed that the man had come alone to the park late Saturday night, police said. No foul play is suspected yet.

The man is survived by his parents, wife, and two children, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
suicides

Related videos

What's Brewing

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

 