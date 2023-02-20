Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London after medical emergency

NY-Delhi AI flight diverted due to medical emergency

  • Feb 20 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 09:43 ist

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard and the passenger concerned was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Later, the flight took off from London at around 2330 hours (IST), according to another official.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

