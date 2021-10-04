Air India plane gets trapped under foot overbridge near Delhi airport

It is not every day that one gets to see an aircraft stuck under a foot overbridge.

A scrapped Air India plane stuck under a foot overbridge left people around the Delhi-Gurugram highway baffled on Sunday morning with just that.

#WATCH An @airindiain plane ✈️ (not in service) got stuck under foot over bridge. Can anyone confirm the date and location?

— Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 3, 2021

So, how did it end up there?

According to Air India, it was not the result of a mishap. The ones transferring it possibly misjudged the height of the bridge and that is what caused it to get stuck in such a bizarre location, according to a report byThe Times of India.

A video of the incident was posted on social media and it showed the mammoth vehicle, looking like a fish out of the water, blocking a part of the highway and people passing by on the other side.

“The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet and in the video, it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgement of error while transporting it,” an Air India spokesperson told the publication.

