Air India urination case: Delhi Police summons staff

Air India urination case: Delhi Police summons Air India staff on Saturday

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 21:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi Police has summoned Air India staff in connection with the incident in which a passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the Air India staff, including pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned at the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) on Saturday at 10.30 am.

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

Also Read: 'Have a Pissful Flight': Social media users take potshots at Air India over urination incident

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Also Read: Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on female co-passenger on Air India flight

The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found in primary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Air India
India News
Crimes against women

What's Brewing

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 