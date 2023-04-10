AI plane suffers tech issue before take off in Delhi

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco plane suffers tech issue before take off; airline replaces aircraft

There were little over 200 passengers onboard

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 12:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said.

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco.

There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added.

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before take off due to the technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

