Air pollution: Temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from January 9

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday

  • Jan 09 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 21:39 ist

The Delhi government has decided to impose a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.

Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Air Pollution
Delhi
India News

