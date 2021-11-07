Air quality continues to be 'severe' in Delhi NCR

The pollution level in the national capital region remained in the "severe" category on Sunday with no impact of the strong winds to counter increased share of stubble-burning in neighbouring states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the air quality may improve due to the strong winds.

The contribution of biomass burning in PM2.5 concentration was predicted to be approximately 30 per cent on Sunday as winds were favourable for transportation of pollutants, SAFAR said.

The data showed that there was an increase in crop residue burning fire points in Punjab (3,942), Haryana (219) and eight districts of Uttar Pradesh (208).

With continuing daytime winds 8 to 10 kmph from west to northwest over Delhi, visibility further improved to 1,200 to 2,200 metres at the airport, the IMD said adding that wind speed in the evening weakened to calm from light.

In Delhi, the average air quality is likely to improve progressively but remain in "very poor" category, with PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant.

At 7 p.m., the AQI at Anand Vihar was 424, Ashok Vihar at 445, Chandni Chowk at 424), Dwarka at 418, Mandir Marg at 424, IGI Airport at 379, Lodhi Road at 399, and north campus at 438), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero to 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".