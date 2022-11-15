Air quality in Delhi 'poor', minimum temperature at 15.4 degree Celsius

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Tuesday morning, while the minimum temperature settled two notches above the season's average at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9:10 am was 236, according to official data. The minimum temperature on Monday had stood at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent. Delhi's air quality on Monday had improved to the 'poor' category while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.