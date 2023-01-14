Air traffic resumes, highway reopens after snowfall in Kashmir

With improvement in weather conditions, Kashmir’s aerial and surface links were restored on Saturday, as flight operations resumed at Srinagar airport while Srinagar-Jammu national highway was also reopened for traffic after remaining closed for a day.

Following snowfall on Friday, most of flights to and fro Srinagar were cancelled and the airport authorities had announced passengers that they would be accommodated by the respective airlines in the next available flight “at no extra cost.”

Director, Airport Authority of India, Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh, said snow was cleared from the runway and apron early Saturday morning and flight services have resumed. “We are looking forward to having the maximum number of flights today,” he said.

The 264-km Srinagar-Jammu national highway, only road link between Kashmir and rest of the country, also reopened for traffic after remaining closed for a day. A traffic police official said that after clearance of the highway, light-motor vehicles were allowed to move from both the sides.

The strategic highway was closed mainly due to shooting stones and mudslide near Mahar in Ramban district.

The administration in Kashmir has issued an avalanche warning in view of the inclement weather. The deputy commissioners have been directed to advise people living in avalanche-prone areas not to venture out during the warning period to avoid loss of lives.

Kashmir is in the middle of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day winter period which commenced on December 21 and ends on January 30. The period is considered the harshest of the winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum.

Meanwhile, people expressed excitement over the first snowfall in plains on social networking sites with children and youth seen playing ‘Sheen Jung’ in the city and elsewhere.

Tourists, who have arrived in huge numbers in Kashmir in recent days, were seen capturing the rare moment of snowfall in their cameras and mobile phones as 'snow men' sprang up in many parts of the Valley.