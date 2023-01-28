Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday, police said.
Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.
However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.
Further details are awaited...
#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z
— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
