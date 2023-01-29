AIX Connect Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit

A Kolkata-bound AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) flight from Lucknow aborted take-off and returned to the bay on Sunday following a bird hit.
The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, the airline said in a statement.
There were 147 passengers onboard the aircraft.
"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," AIX Connect said.
The budget carrier said the impacted passengers were attended to, and it is making efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise
The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army
Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning
The eerie silence of the women of Partition
Period poverty and the cycle of neglect
Pondering along with our pets
Finding the peg for how much is too much
Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala