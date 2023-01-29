Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit

AIX Connect Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit

There were 147 passengers onboard the aircraft

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Kolkata-bound  AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) flight from Lucknow aborted take-off and returned to the bay on Sunday following a bird hit.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, the airline said in a statement.

There were 147 passengers onboard the aircraft.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," AIX Connect said.  

The budget carrier said the impacted passengers were attended to, and it is making efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
flight

What's Brewing

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 