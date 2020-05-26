Ajmer dargah felicitates doctors, nurses on Eid

The Ajmer dargah celebrated Eid on Monday by organising an event to felicitate doctors, nursing staff and healthcare workers for their efforts and dedication in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Khadim of Ajmer dargah Syed Bilal Chisty and others offered 'sewaiya' packets and mementos to the healthcare professionals during the event.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"We are grateful to the 'corona warriors' who have been risking their lives to ensure that we remain safe from the spread of the virus. During the month of Ramzan, I have seen the way they have worked round the clock in our densely populated area to contain the spread of COVID-19," Chisty said.

Dr Anil Jain, Medical Superintendent of JLN hospital, and Dr Sanjeev Maheshwari, Additional Principal of JLN Medical College, thanked the local people for their cooperation in the fight against the dreaded virus and said community intervention was very important in dealing with such kind of pandemic.

The festival saw subdued celebration in other parts of Rajasthan, with people largely staying at home and offering prayers indoors.

In the state capital, the all-women 'Nirbhaya Squad' of Jaipur Police offered chocolates and gifts to kids in the walled city area where public movement is restricted.

Police in the state had roped in religious leaders to convince people to celebrate Eid at home and not to venture out.