AK-47 rifles, pistols recovered by BSF along India-Pak border in Punjab

A cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 assault rifles, was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, an officer said.
The recovery was made around 12 noon from Chandi Wala village in Ferozepur district when troops were on an "area domination patrol" and they observed some freshly dug soil.
A packet containing two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and 40 bullets were unearthed by the personnel, a senior officer said.
