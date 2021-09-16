Akali Dal to go on protest march in Delhi to mark one year of farm laws passed by Centre

Akali Dal to mark 'farm laws anniversary' with protest

  Sep 16 2021
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take out a protest march against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday, marking the completion of one year of the legislations being passed in Parliament.

The protest march will be taken out from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to the Parliament building to mark the completion of one year of continuing protests by SAD against the three laws, the party said on Thursday.

The march would be led by SAD President Sukhbir Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The three agriculture laws, which the farmers have been protesting against for several months now, were passed in Parliament on September 17, 2020 and the SAD minister had resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest. 

