Akali leader Bikram Majithia tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Majithia asked people who came in his contact during the last few days to get themselves tested for the infection.

“This is to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID19. I request all those who have come in contact with me since the last couple of days to be observant about their health, follow self quarantine and get themselves tested,” Majithia said in a tweet.