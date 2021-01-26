BJP registering fake cases against SP workers: Akhilesh

Akhilesh alleges BJP govt registering 'false cases' against SP workers

He also alleged the BJP is indulging "in politics of lies, is instilling fear and hatred, and the SP is imparting training to its workers to tackle this".

PTI
PTI, Farrukhabad (UP),
  • Jan 26 2021, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 02:16 ist
Samajwadi Party National President and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: AFP File Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is registering "false cases" against his party workers.

He also alleged the BJP is indulging "in politics of lies, is instilling fear and hatred, and the SP is imparting training to its workers to tackle this".

"The Yogi Adityanath government is registering false cases against SP leaders and workers, while serious cases registered against the Deputy Chief Minister is being withdrawn. Not only this, serious cases registered against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also being withdrawn," he told a press conference here, without mentioning any case.

Yadav once again reiterated his party's support to the ongoing farmers' protest and demanded the Centre withdraw the three new "anti-farm" laws and bring a new legislation.

The SP chief also attacked the BJP government, saying it is responsible for decreasing income of people, a "sinking" economy and joblessness, and the dispensation still pats itself on the back.

"While people have put a mask over their mouth and nose, the BJP government has even kept its eyes and ears closed," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP

What's Brewing

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Behind fears that UK coronavirus strain is more lethal

Behind fears that UK coronavirus strain is more lethal

Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military

Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

 