Akhilesh alleges BJP govt registering 'false cases' against SP workers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is registering "false cases" against his party workers.
He also alleged the BJP is indulging "in politics of lies, is instilling fear and hatred, and the SP is imparting training to its workers to tackle this".
"The Yogi Adityanath government is registering false cases against SP leaders and workers, while serious cases registered against the Deputy Chief Minister is being withdrawn. Not only this, serious cases registered against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also being withdrawn," he told a press conference here, without mentioning any case.
Yadav once again reiterated his party's support to the ongoing farmers' protest and demanded the Centre withdraw the three new "anti-farm" laws and bring a new legislation.
The SP chief also attacked the BJP government, saying it is responsible for decreasing income of people, a "sinking" economy and joblessness, and the dispensation still pats itself on the back.
"While people have put a mask over their mouth and nose, the BJP government has even kept its eyes and ears closed," he said.
