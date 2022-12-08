Akhilesh gives SP flag to Shivpal, hints at merger

Akhilesh presents SP flag to PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, indicating possible merger of parties

An SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav's car by the party's workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 08 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 14:59 ist
Akhilesh Yadav presents his party's flag to Shivpal Singh Yadav. Credit: Twitter/@samajwadiparty

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday presented his party's flag to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai, indicating a possible merger of the SP and the PSPL. 

As SP candidate Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over two lakh votes in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, both the leaders sat together in Saifai in Etawah district, where Akhilesh Yadav presented his party's flag to his uncle.

Later, they posted photographs of the event on Twitter. 

An SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav's car by the party's workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties. 

Amid ups and downs in their relations, 'chacha-bhatija' (Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav) came together to ensure the victory of Dimple Yadav in the bypoll necessitated after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Shivpal Singh Yadav

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 