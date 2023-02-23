Akhilesh reaches out to BJP allies seeking support caste census demand

In an apparent bid to corner the BJP ahead of next year's General Elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has appealed to the smaller caste-based outfits, which were allies of the saffron party, to support his demand for a caste census.

Akhilesh, while speaking in the state Assembly on the issue, sought the support of the Apna Dal (AD) and Nishad Party, both BJP allies, who commanded considerable influence over Kurmi and Nishad communities in UP, for a caste census.

He also sought the support of Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which had influence over 'Rajbhar' community voters in the eastern UP districts, on the issue.

Also Read: UP Budget seeks to make state 'atmanirbhar', Opposition calls it 'directionless'

''Don't you (Nishad, AD) want a caste census?'' Akhilesh sought to know from the leaders of the two BJP alliance partners.

Ostensibly sensing Akhilesh's strategy, the BJP allies refrained from directly rejecting the demand for the caste census though they slammed the SP chief for what they said was 'neglecting' their (Nishad and Kurmi communities) well-being during his regime.

''It was the SP government which had refused to give us our rightful dues and now the same party is talking about caste census,'' Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said while reacting to Akhilesh's appeal.

SP sources said that the party was determined to keep up the pressure on the BJP government on this issue. ''Not only the BJP but its alliance partners will also find it extremely difficult to openly oppose the demand for a caste census,'' said a senior SP leader while speaking to DH here on Thursday.

Akhilesh had also asked the party leaders to focus on the demand for a caste census. The SP leader said that the party was planning to launch an agitation throughout the state to press the demand for the caste census.

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, however, had said that the demand for caste census by the SP was nothing but an 'eyewash'. ''Akhilesh did nothing in this regard when he was in power... He is now raking up this issue to gain electoral mileage, but he will not succeed,'' he had said.