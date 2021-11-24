Akhilesh-Sanjay Singh meet sparks buzz on SP-AAP pact

Akhilesh-Sanjay Singh meet triggers speculations about SP-AAP alliance in UP

The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 24 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 19:30 ist
Akhilesh Yadav and Sanjay Singh. Credit: IANS File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, triggering speculations about an alliance in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which were due in four months time.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said that they discussed a "common agenda" to end the "repressive" BJP regime in the state. "Both SP and AAP have a common agenda that is to oust the BJP from power... The issue of electoral alliance did not come up during the discussion... a decision to this effect will be taken at the appropriate time, " he added.

SP leaders remained tightlipped about the discussions.

Akhilesh also met Krishna Patel, the president of Apna Dal (Krishna) on Wednesday and reportedly discussed the possibility of an electoral alliance. "The two parties may contest the forthcoming assembly polls in alliance....the modalities will be discussed later," said Krishna Patel, mother of union minister Anupriya Patel, whose party Apna Dal (Anupriya) is an ally of the BJP.

Akhilesh has already forged an alliance with some other smaller outfits, including the Mahan Dal, which wields influence over a small section of the OBC voters in around two dozen assembly seats in the state, and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which enjoys support of the 'Rajbhar' community, which has a sizable population in over two dozen seats in the eastern UP region.

