Akhilesh Yadav faces revolt from Muslim leaders

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav appeared to be in a spot after senior Muslim leaders of his party including Azam Khan raised a banner of revolt against him and even hinted at leaving the party in protest against the party "ignoring" the interests of the community and "humiliation" of the Muslim leaders.

A close aide of Azam Khan, who had recently resigned from his Rampur Lok Seat after being elected to the UP assembly said that Akhilesh had "humiliated" Khan which may pave way for his exit from the party.

Khan is languishing in the jail after being slapped with dozens of cases, including land grabbing and threatening government officials.

''Akhilesh visited Azam Khan only once in jail in the past two years. He (Khan) was not made leader of the opposition. Muslim leaders are not being appointed to senior positions in the party,'' Azam's media in-charge Fasahat Ali alias Shanu said in Rampur.

Also read: Upset with Akhilesh, Azam Khan may walk out of SP

''Akhilesh managed to win over one hundred seats only with the support of Muslims,'' he said. ''We (Muslims) were behind his success but now our clothes stink as Akhilesh does not allow us near him,'' Shanu said. Sources close to Azam said that he could form his own outfit rather than joining some other party.

SP district president Virendra Goyal said that he would apprise Akhilesh of the development.

The revolt by Khan came close on the heels of senior SP leader and Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq's recent remarks criticising Akhilesh for not taking up issues concerning the Muslim community.

Akhilesh's uncle and party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav has also dropped hints that he may leave the party and join the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos