Akhilesh Yadav mocks at UP CM Yogi Adityanath for pursuing film city dream

On a day UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met eminent Bollywood film personality in Mumbai to seek their suggestions on the upcoming film city in Gautam Budh Nagar, SP chief took a dig at him saying a film industry needing a broad mindset cannot grow amid people with narrow mentalities.

“The film industry expecting a multi-colour broad mental horizon can never prosper amid the people of today’s ruling class with narrow mindset,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.

“These people will start interfering tomorrow with the subject, language, costumes and scenes of the films,” Yadav added in his tweet. He went on to advise the chief minister “to leave aside the business of acting and take care of the state".

Chief Minister Adityanath, who reached Mumbai on Tuesday night, interacted with Bollywood stars, directors and producers and invited suggestion for the upcoming film city which he said would be built as per their requirements.

According to a press release here, the chief minister sought to make it clear that his ideas behind the whole thought-process are to give the country another state-of-the-art film city equipped with all technical and modern logistics.

Adityanath had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

The plan had come amid actor Sushant Singh’s death controversy and actor Kangana Ranaut’s fight with the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra.

Several film personalities including Kangana had welcomed the move.

Yogi had also held a meeting with the filmmakers in Lucknow which was attended in person and virtually by many.

Uttar Pradesh has earmarked 1,000 acres of land on Yamuna Expressway near Noida to develop the film city.

Yogi has announced that Noida film city would be the biggest in India, far bigger than Bollywood.