Akil Kureshi retires as Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice

Justice Akil Kureshi retired as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on March 6. With this, a journey that began 18 years ago for a son of a Gandhian and senior advocate Hamid Kureshi in 2004 ended, leaving some serious questions on state of affairs in judiciary. Many observers strongly felt that he should have been elevated to the Supreme Court, owing to his seniority, integrity and impeccable track record. However, the whole episode reflected poorly on "independence of judiciary" and betrayed "grotesque meddling" by the government.

For about two years, the Supreme Court witnessed historic impasse of sorts over appointment of judges. At the centre of the deadlock was none other than Justice Kureshi. The stalemate ended when Justice Rohinton F Nariman, a senior most member of the Collegium, (a body of five senior most judges in the Supreme Court) who insisted on Justice Kureshi's elevation, retired on August 12, 2021.

What followed, just a few days later, was recommendation for appointment of nine judges in one go. The government, apparently seen not so keen on his name, readily accepted all the recommendations, paving the way appointment of three female judges including the first future woman Chief Justice of India.

The present dispensation, some felt, was not very open to the proposition of Justice Kureshi joining the Supreme Court as a judge. For the record, in 2010, he allowed two-day CBI custody of then Gujarat Minister and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

In 2011, he also approved the appointment of former High Court judge Justice R A Mehta as Gujarat Lokayukta, despite fierce opposition by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Shah was subsequently discharged in the encounter case.

In 2013, the Supreme Court cleared Justice Mehta's appointment. But he declined to join the post saying his objectivity and credibility were not accepted by the public functionaries open to probe by him.

It was then Chief Justice of India V N Khare who approved the recommendation for elevation of Justice Kureshi to the Bar after about two decades of practice as a lawyer in the Gujarat High Court. He performed his duties there for 14 years until he was transferred to the Bombay High Court, just before he was supposed to be the Chief Justice as the senior most judge.

On May 10, 2019, the Collegium recommended for him to head the Madhya Pradesh High Court but this was objected to by the Union government. The Collegium, on reconsideration, transferred him to a smaller, Tripura High Court where he served as Chief Justice for 23 months.

On October 12, 2021, he was again transferred to Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice where he superannuated on March 6.

Justice Kureshi said the Collegium had changed the recommendation for his appointment as MP HC Chief Justice on the basis of "some negative perceptions about me based on judicial opinions".

"As a judge of the constitutional court whose most primary duty is to protect the fundamental and human rights of the citizens, I consider it a certificate of independence," he said.

However, he was more worried about the message on very independence of the judiciary.

"What is of greater significance to me is what was the perception of the judiciary, which I have not been officially communicated," he added.

Justice Kureshi's father, a well-known lawyer in Ahemdabad, thought his son would be happier pursuing his favourite subject Mathematics. But Justice Kureshi himself thought otherwise and followed his father's footsteps.

In the hindsight, he said he has no regrets. "I leave with my pride intact that I made no decision based on its consequences for me," he said.

For those who felt he should have made more progress, he cited example of Justice H R Khanna, remembered for his shining lone dissenting voice in ADM Jabalpur case.

"So far there have been 48 Chief Justices of India but when we talk of courage, the sacrifice to uphold the rights of the citizens, we remember one who should have but never did become Chief Justice of India," he said

