Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Al-Qaeda operative from Bengal arrested in J&K's Ramban

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused

PTI
PTI, Ramban/Jammu,
  • Nov 07 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 17:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An operative of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a police party from Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official said.

He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative.

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said. 

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
West Bengal
Al-Qaeda

