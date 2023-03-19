J&K's Samba on alert as leopard from Pak crosses border

Alert sounded in J&K's Samba after leopard ventures into India from Pakistan

After getting the information from the concerned BSF unit, all border police posts were alerted

PTI
PTI, Samba/Jammu,
  • Mar 19 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 15:54 ist
The leopard was caught on camera crossing the fencing near the Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost nursery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Credit: PTI File Photo

An alert has been sounded in Ramgarh sector along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after a leopard crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan, a police official said on Sunday.

The leopard was caught on camera crossing the fencing near the Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost nursery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

After getting information from the concerned BSF unit, all border police posts were alerted. They were directed to inform the residents about the presence of the leopard and ask them to take necessary precautions while moving around, especially during the night, the official said.

He said the Department of Wildlife Protection was also informed and efforts to capture the big cat are underway.

Police parties were rushed to Keso, Barotta, Lagwal, Pakhari and adjoining villages near the nursery post for the safety of locals, he said.

