Alert sounded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur in view of violence in Nuh

All checkposts in areas sharing the border with Haryana are being manned.

  • Aug 01 2023, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 02:17 ist
A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a religious procession, in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

An alert was sounded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following violence in Nuh in neighbouring Haryana, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Mridul Kachchawa said the vigil has been intensified in the district and social media is being monitored.

Also Read | Clash in Haryana's Nuh: Two home guards killed, cars burnt, stones pelted in VHP rally violence

All checkposts in areas sharing the border with Haryana are being manned, he said.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Rajasthan
Haryana
India News

