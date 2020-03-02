Aligarh: 15 booked for 'instigating' anti-CAA protests

Fifteen people, including eight Aligarh Muslim University students, have been booked for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests, police said here on Monday.

Police said apart from former AMU students' union vice-president Sajjad Rathar, those booked included students belonging to Kashmir.

A case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station on Sunday for instigating protests at the Jiwangarh bypass here, police said.

"They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for delivering inflammatory speeches," Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania told Mediapersons.

Meanwhile, in view of upcoming festivals, notices were served on 752 people for their alleged links with last week's "disturbances" in the town.