Aligarh: Businesses open as tensions over anti-CAA protester's death 'subside'

With tensions after the death of a youth injured in a protest over the amended citizenship law appear to be subsiding, shops and other business establishments opened in the old city areas here on Monday.

Shops and business establishments in Upperkot, Babri Mandi and Turkman Gate areas had remained closed for the past two days following the death of Mohammad Tariq Munawwar (22), who had suffered gunshot injuries during the violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on February 23.

Security at sensitive spots in the old city here was beefed up after the youth died on Friday night at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Aligarh Zone DIG Preetendra Singh on Monday said security arrangements will continue as a precautionary measure and praised the role played by Tariq's family in defusing the tensions.

He said they received full cooperation from the family in defusing the tensions, which were palpable after Tariq's death.

On Friday night, the district authorities, along with the AMU authorities, had made special arrangements for the youth's funeral at the AMU's private cemetery.

Tariq's funeral took place early on Saturday morning.

DIG Preetendra Singh said Sub-Inspector Kapil Kumar, posted at Babri Mandi, has been suspended for negligence in connection with incidents of violence on February 23.

The DIG said the video evidence of the entire sequence of events is being collected by the special investigation team and no guilty person will be spared.

Meanwhile, Vinay Varshney, a local BJP leader who was arrested in connection with Tariq's death, was shifted to the Mathura jail as a precautionary measure.

Police are also searching for the two other people who have been named in the shooting incident and are still at large.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City, Zameerullah Khan, on Monday said the BJP leaders who were protesting against Varshney's arrest and had given him a hero's ovation when he was sent to the jail, should be charged under Section 120-B of the CrPC.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for Tariq's family.

He praised efforts of the district authorities and people to prevent a major communal flare up.