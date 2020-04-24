COVID-19: All 160 mediapersons in Delhi test negative

All 160 mediapersons examined for COVID-19 in Delhi on Apr 22 test negative

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:34 ist
Medics take details of a media professional before taking his sample for COVID-19 test at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government for media people, at Patel Nagar in New Delhi. (Credit: PTI Photo)

All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 test here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.

"All of them tested negative for the coronavirus," an official said.

After the reports came out, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I pray for ur safety and good health. U guys are also our frontline corona warriors, taking news in these critical times to every household. God bless u all."

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has set up a COVID-19 testing centre for mediapersons working in the national capital.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced COVID-19 testing for mediapersons and said they were also at the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came after 53 scribes tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai.

