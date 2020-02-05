'Shaheen Bagh polling stations under critical category'

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh under critical category: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2020, 15:57pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 15:59pm ist

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the area under critical category, an official said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said five polling stations have about 40 booths.

He said security personnel will carry out marches and patrolling in the area to boost confidence of voters.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Ranbir Singh
Shaheen Bagh
Citizenship Act
Comments (+)
 