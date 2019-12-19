All metro stations barring two open: DMRC

All metro stations, excluding Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open," the DMRC tweeted.

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations were also now open for public.

Earlier, in the day, these metro stations were closed due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. PTI SLB