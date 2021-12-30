All parties in UP want polls on time with Covid protocol: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that all political parties in Uttar Pradesh wanted the assembly polls to be held on time with Covid protocol.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that some parties had expressed concern on "hate" speeches in campaigning, "paid news" and also over crowds in the rallies.

Chandra said that the term of the UP assembly would expire on May 14. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in the month of February-March. ''All the political parties without any difference of opinion said that they wanted the next assembly elections to be held on time with Covid protocol,'' the CEC said.

He said that the work of registration of voters was going on in the state and the draft of the final voter's list would be published on January 5, 2022. ''The number of voters in the state is over 15 crore,'' he added.

The number of voters per polling booth has been reduced to 1,250 instead of the earlier 1,500 to ensure social distancing.

Complaining about the "biased" attitude of officials at some places, Chandra said some parties were not allowed to hold rallies. They also demanded to limit the number of rallies in view of Covid-19.

Also Read: Centre asks poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 testing, vaccination; EC reviews situation

Stating that the EC was committed to ensuring free and fair polls in the state, the CEC said that webcasting would be undertaken on one lakh polling booths and a strict vigil would be maintained on the polling process.

Chandra said that the candidates with criminal antecedents would have to inform people about the cases against them through newspapers and TV.

Polling time would be extended by one hour and would be from 8 am to 6 pm. He also said that the officials who had been posted for over three years in one place would be shifted.

He further said that as a result of awareness campaigns, nearly 28.86 lakh new women voters had been enrolled, which is five lakh more than the men.

"The gender ratio of women voters has also increased from 839 in 2017 to 868 in 2021," he said

The CEC said that special arrangements would be made for senior citizens and divyangs at polling stations and they would also be given the option of postal ballets, lists of which would be made available to political parties.

"We have asked concerned officials to inspect the arrangements and ensure facilities for water, toilets, sitting arrangement, ramps and wheel chairs are available for voters."

He noted that all personnel on election duty would be fully vaccinated, while thermal scanners, masks, sanitizers would be available at polling stations.

"We have spoken to officials and asked them to step up vaccination so that the eligible population gets vaccinated by the time elections are held," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: