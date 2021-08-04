'All’s well that ends well', says Delhi HC as newly-wed couple separated by family reunited

“All’s well that ends well”, said the Delhi High Court after being informed that a newly-wed couple, separated by the woman’s family, has been reunited on its direction and is staying together safely in the national capital.

The high court also appreciated Delhi Police for "efficient and prompt" action in the case.

The woman, kept at her paternal place in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh against her will, was brought back to Delhi to her matrimonial home following the high court’s direction.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani was informed that while she was leaving her parental home in Mirhechi in UP’s Etha district to come to Delhi, she was threatened by her immediate family members with dire consequences.

The bench directed the SHO of Anand Parbat Police Station here to ensure safety and well-being of the couple.

“All’s well that ends well. In view of the foregoing, the relief prayed for in the present habeas corpus petition stands satisfied,” the court said on being informed by the husband's counsel that the two have been reunited.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband praying that his wife, who was illegally restrained by her family from returning to Delhi, be produced before court.

The court appreciated Delhi Police, Inspector Yogendra, SHO and Constable Sanjay from Police Station Anand Parbat for the prompt and efficient action taken by them.

The high court on August 2 had directed the police of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to escort the woman to her matrimonial home from the paternal place.

It had passed the direction after the woman, who had joined the video conference hearing from her parental house, “expressed her clear and unequivocal intention” and desire to return and be with her husband in Delhi.

The court had said that it was a matter of record that the woman married on her own free will in June 2021 at Arya Samaj Mandir in Rohini, after which the newly-weds made their home at the house of the man here.

However, subsequently, it was claimed that the couple was separated by the wife's family and she was taken away to her parental home, the court had recorded.