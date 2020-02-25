All schools in northeast Delhi to be closed on Tuesday

All schools in northeast Delhi to be closed on Tuesday: Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2020, 03:56am ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 03:56am ist
Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

"There will be no internal examinations in violence- affected North East district and all private and government schools will be closed. Have spoken to HRD minister requesting him to postpone the board exams in the district," Sisodia tweeted.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," she said

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
CBSE
Comments (+)
 