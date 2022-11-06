All you need to know about Mandi MLA Prathibha Singh

Pratibha Singh is the second wife of late Virbhadra Singh, Himachal's fourth and longest-serving chief minister, who was at the top post for 6 terms, spanning 21 years.

The princess of Keonthal, a princely state in the British Raj, Pratibha tied the knot with Virbhadra Singh in 1985, following the latter's first wife Ratna Kumari's death in 1983. Pratibha and Virbhadra's daughter is married to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's grandson, Angad Singh. Their son Vikramaditya Singh currently serves as the Shimla Rural MLA. Vikramaditya is also the second richest candidate contesting in this year's elections, having declared assets worth more than Rs 101 crore.

A member of the Congress party, Pratibha Singh is the current MLA of the Mandi constituency. She got elected for the position in the bye-elections held last year, following the then MLA Ram Swaroop Sharma's death. She won the elections by a small margin of over 8,000 votes, with BJP's Brigadier Khushal Thakur giving a tight race. She is also the current president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), a strategic move by the party after the demise of Virbhadra, a dominant leader in state politics.

She first got elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, after defeating BJP's Maheshwar Singh from the same constituency and was re-elected in 2013's bye-elections.

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and counting will take place on December 8.