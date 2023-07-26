Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till July 27

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on the Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) till Thursday.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looked after the Gyanvapi Mosque, had moved the Allahabad HC seeking a stay on the Varanasi court's order on Friday allowing a plea for a scientific survey of the Mosque, excluding the 'wuzu khana' (a place where the Muslims wash themselves before proceeding to offer prayers).

The court heard the counsels of both the Hindu petitioners and the Committee as well as the ASI officials and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

According to the counsel for the Hindu petitioners Vishnu Shankar Jain, the ASI has filed an affidavit in the court stating that there would be no damage to the structure during the scientific survey.

The counsel for the Committee apprehended that the survey could cause damage to the structure.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

The Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the Mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.