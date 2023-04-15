Allahabad HC orders recovery of compensation from hostile rape victim

In a significant judgement, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has said that the compensation paid to the rape victims should be recovered if they turn hostile and do not support the case of the prosecution.

A single bench headed by Justice Brij Raj Singh pronounced the verdict while granting bail to a rape accused in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

''In my opinion, if the victim has become hostile and does not support the prosecution case at all, it is appropriate to recover the amount, if paid to the victim,'' the court said in its judgement.

''The victim is the person who comes before the court and during the trial, if she denies the allegation of rape and becomes hostile, there is no justification to keep the amount of compensation provided by the state government...the state exchequer cannot be burdened like this and there is all possibility of misuse of the laws...therefore, in my opinion, the amount of compensation given to the victim or the family member, is liable to be recovered by the authorities concerned who have paid the compensation (sic),'' the court said.

The court directed the state government to pass appropriate orders and issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned to recover the amount of compensation, if paid, in the cases where the victim became hostile during the trial and did not support the prosecution.

In the instant case, it was submitted by the counsel for the applicant that the victim had not supported the prosecution case in cross-examination. She deposed before the Court that she could not identify the person who committed rape against her and further stated that she had not seen the face of the person who committed the rape.