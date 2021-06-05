Allahabad HC questions UP govt on vacancies in boards

Allahabad HC questions UP govt on vacancies in boards, commissions

The court had directed the state counsel to obtain instructions from the government in the matter

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 05 2021, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 04:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Allahabad High Court Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on vacancies in the offices of chairpersons of boards, commissions and other bodies in the state.

The Lucknow bench of the court also asked from the state government about the steps being taken to fill up these vacancies at the earliest.

A division bench of justices Ramesh Sinha and Jaspreet Singh passed the order, hearing a PIL through video conferencing.

The petitioner, local lawyer S K Srivastava, has sought direction to the government to fill up the vacancies in boards, commissions and other bodies at the earliest.

During the previous hearing on May 19, the court had directed the state counsel to obtain instructions from the government in the matter.

When the matter was taken up on Friday again, additional chief standing counsel HP Srivastava informed the bench he did not receive any instruction from the government so far, and requested the bench to grant him more time.

Considering the matter, the bench granted a last chance to the state counsel to obtain instructions and file a response by July 5.

Allahabad High Court
Uttar Pradesh

