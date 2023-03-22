HC refuses to quash 23-year-old case against Surjewala

Allahabad HC refuses to quash 23-year-old criminal case against Congress MP Surjewala

However, the court directed that in the case, Surjewala may file an application for discharge before the lower court

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Mar 22 2023, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 07:59 ist
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Allahabad High Court has declined to quash a 23-year-old criminal case against Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala which is pending before a Varanasi court.

However, the court directed that in the case, Surjewala may file an application for discharge before the lower court, the same be considered and decided expeditiously within six weeks.

Besides, the court also directed that no coercive action would be taken against the Rajya Sabha MP for a period of two months or till the disposal of the discharge application, whichever is earlier.

The case dates back to 2000 when Surjewala, who was then national president of Youth Congress, was booked for allegedly creating ruckus while protesting against alleged false implication of Congress leaders in Samvasini scandal at Varanasi.

Disposing of the application filed by Surjewala under section 482 (inherent powers of high court) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Justice Rajiv Gupta observed, "From perusal of the material on record and looking into the facts of the case, at this stage, it cannot be said that no offence is made out against the applicant."

Surjewala was leading a demonstration organized in Varanasi on August 21, 2000, against the alleged false implication of Congress leaders in Samvasini scandal relating to women inmates of a protection home.

During the demonstration, the Congress leader along with his supporters allegedly indulged in damaging of property, stone pelting and prevented the public servants from discharging their duties.

A criminal case was lodged against him and others at Cantt police station in Varanasi. At present, the trial is going on against them at an MP/MLA court in Varanasi.

