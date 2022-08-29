HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Ansari's son

Allahabad HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas

The court asked Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau seat, to surrender before the concerned court which shall decide his plea

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 29 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the illegal arms purchase case.

A bench of Justice D K Singh dismissed Ansari's anticipatory bail plea observing that the charges levelled against him are of serious nature and he has already been declared an "absconder".

The court asked Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau seat, to surrender before the concerned court which shall decide his plea expeditiously.

The MP-MLA court in Lucknow had declared Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari an absconder last week.

After this on Saturday, Lucknow Police had pasted the notice at Abbas Ansari's  house in Ghazipur. He has been absconding for a long time.

Eight police teams have been formed for his arrest and raids are being conducted at many places including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Mau.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari

What's Brewing

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India

Maharashtra reports highest number of suicides in India

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

 