Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's reply on funding religious education institutions

The Allahabad high court has sought to know from the Uttar Pradesh government if funding educational institutions imparting religious education is consistent with the constitutional provisions.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Ajay Bhanot, while hearing a petition by a 'madrasa', which received financial aid from the state government, also directed the government to state in its counter affidavit whether the 'madrasas' recognised by it also admitted girl students.

"The State Government will bring in the record the syllabi/courses, conditions and standards of recognition including the requirement for playgrounds at the madrasas and all other religious institutions which are recognized or aided by," the court said.

"It shall be disclosed whether madrasas so recognised and aided also admit girl students," the bench said.

Raising a constitutional issue, the court sought to know from the government "whether the policy of the state government to provide financial aid to educational institutions which impart religious education is consistent with the scheme of the Constitution, particularly, in light of the word Secular in the Preamble to the Constitution of India,".

It also sought to know whether "the institutions which impart knowledge in diverse fields and also include courses in theological learning come within the ambit of the phrase religious instruction or religious worship or only schools which exclusively impart religious education come within the ambit of Article 28 of the Constitution of India".

The court also wanted to know from the state government if there was a "prohibition against women from applying as students in religious schools and if so whether such bar is an act of discrimination prohibited by the Constitution."