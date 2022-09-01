HC to hear plea in murder case involving Union minister

Allahabad HC to hear plea to cancel Union minister Ajay Mishra's bail in murder case from 2000

The court is hearing the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal challenging Mishra's acquittal in the case by the trial court

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 01 2022, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 02:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Allahabad High Court will hear a plea on Friday to cancel the bail bond of Union minister Ajay Mishra in the Prabhat murder case that was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

The court is hearing the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal challenging Mishra's acquittal in the case by the trial court.

The application is listed before the Lucknow bench of the court comprising justices Ramesh Sinha and Renu Agrawal on September 2.

Mishra was chargesheeted in the case and the trial court acquitted him of the charges in 2004.

The state government filed an appeal against Mishra's acquittal in the high court in 2004. It was admitted for hearing and Mishra was asked to file a bail bond to ensure that he would make himself available during the hearing of the appeal.

Since the hearing could not go ahead, the victim's side moved a application before the high court seeking cancellation of Mishra's bail bond and requesting the court to take the Union minister of state for home into custody till the disposal of the appeal.

Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal has already rejected Mishra's plea to transfer the hearing of the appeal to Allahabad.

Mishra had pleaded that his council, Gopal Chaturvedi, was too old to attend the hearing of the appeal in Lucknow and hence, it should be transferred to Allahabad.

The appeal is listed for hearing on September 6.

Allahabad High Court
Uttar Pradesh
Ajay Mishra
India News

