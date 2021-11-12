AU museum to honour alumni Harivansh Rai Bacchan, Firaq

Allahabad University museum to celebrate alumni, including Harivansh Rai Bacchan, Firaq Gorakhpuri

The University is setting up this museum to encourage students to pursue studies at this fourth oldest university of the country

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Nov 12 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 16:52 ist
Allahabad University. Credit: Twitter/@UoA_Official

Allahabad University (AU) will establish a museum to showcase its noted alumni in order to encourage students to pursue studies at this fourth oldest university of the country.

AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava said: "We are making all out efforts to provide the best facilities, both in terms of academics and sports to our students, but they should also have a feeling of 'self-pride' while studying at AU. This could be possible only when they are well-informed about the glorious past of the university and the great names it has produced."

Busts of AU alumni, including late President Shankar Dayal Sharma to late Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar and V.P. Singh and the former five-time Prime Minister of Nepal Surya Bahadur Thapa besides noted poets and writers like Firaq Gorakhpuri and Harivansh Rai Bachchan as well as scientists like noted astrophysicist Meghnad Saha, would be a part of the proposed museum.

"I am pained to see that many of the young students of the city are not aware of the glorious past of AU. The museum will give them information about this," she added.

It would be established in one of the halls of a building near the historical Vizayanagram Hall of the science faculty campus of the university.

The museum will have busts or murals of its alumni and other information related to them and their achievements.

The varsity is yet to decide on how to collect funds for the project.

"We will have to arrange funds for establishing the museum which aims to motivate students of the city to pursue higher education and research at AU and not move to other cities. The funds could come through corporate social responsibility (CSR)," said Srivastava.

There are educational institutions across the world which have similar museums and even have tickets for visiting the museum.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Allahabad University
Museum

Related videos

What's Brewing

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 