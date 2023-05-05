Allurements like Job, money, 'beautiful girls' used for illegal mass conversion: UP police to SC

The Uttar Pradesh police have claimed before the Supreme Court that Prayagraj's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences' Vice Chancellor R B Lal and director, administration V B Lal are "major conspirators" behind illegal conversion of marginalised sections of Hindu and Muslim society into Christianity.

It accused them of using threats, coercion and allurements like, job, money and "beautiful girls" in marriage for the purpose.

In a response to their plea for relief in the FIR, the police alleged the accused had received over Rs 34 crore from several foreign countries and diverted it for illegal conversion.

The police also alleged V B Lal is a person with "notorious criminal mind, who is involved in at least 38 cases of various nature, including cheating, murders across the state since last two decades".

The police claimed during the course of investigation, it has been found that the since 2005 around Rs 34 crore has been received in the FCRA account of SHUATS from various countries including USA, Afghanistan, Japan, Libya Iraq, Germany, Canada, Guyana, Uganda, Ethopia, Bahrain, Netherlands, Phillipines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Australia, Nepal, Bhutan and Nigeria.

The funds, received from foreign countries to SHUATS were diverted to the "Yeshu Darbar Trust" and further distributed in cash to the Pastors of the churches involved in the said offence as well as staff of Broadwell hospital, which further used the said money for illegal conversion of the marginalised people of Hindu and Muslim faith to Christianity by allurement and fraud, the police alleged in an affidavit.

It also claimed during searches conducted at an organisation named Word Vision, India Branch, Civil Lines, Fatehpur, certain pamphlets and documents were seized advertising the benefits of conversion to Christianity as well as the list of items used for alluring people.

The affidavit filed by Circle Officer, Fatehpur, claimed statements of several witnesses have been recorded disclosing their mode of operations.