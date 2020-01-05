Alumni Jaishankar, Sithraman condemn violence at JNU

Union Ministers and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday condemned the mob attack on students and teachers on the varsity campus – the first such comments by the duo.

“Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence,” Finance Minister Sitharaman took to Twitter as reports of masked persons on a rampage on the campus beamed on television screens.

“I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” said Sitharaman, who did her Masters of Arts in economics and M.Phil from JNU.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said.

After doing his graduation from St Stephen's College, Jaishankar did his masters in political science, M.Phil and Ph.D in international relations from JNU.