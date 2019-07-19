Alway death case not related to lynching, cops clarify

A 28-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Thursday in Alwar when his motorcycle accidentally rammed into an elderly lady on July 16. Rumours were afloat that he died after being allegedly thrashed by a group of men.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday in Falsa village when 28-year-old Harish Jatav was riding a two-wheeler and hit a woman who fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital. Jatav was also rushed to a local health care centre and later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to severe head injuries.

As per the complaint lodged at Chaupanki police station by his father, Jatav was allegedly beaten up by the woman's neighbours and a few locals, soon after the accident took place.

A case was registered against woman's neighbours and others under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

The Alwar police, however, in a clarification said that the accident that happened on Tuesday is not related to lynching. "The post-mortem of the body has been done and it is not a case of mob lynching but a simple case of road accident", SP of Alwar Paris Deshmukh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband had also filed a police complaint against Jatav for negligent driving. His wife was admitted to a government hospital in Bhiwadi. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) were registered against him.