Amarinder moots research facility to deal with Covid-like pandemic, other diseases

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday mooted a research facility under the guidance of national and global healthcare experts to combat a Covid-like pandemic and other serious diseases, according to an official statement.

Chairing a virtual meeting of healthcare experts, Singh extended his government's "continued and unequivocal support" to the medical fraternity in battling the "unprecedented crisis" of Covid-19 till it is completely eliminated, the statement said.

Read | After service charge cap, here's how much you'll have to pay for Covid-19 vaccine at private hospitals

The state government is only the second line of defence in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

The chief minister urged people not to self-medicate and consult doctors as soon as they notice the first signs of coronavirus.

Singh exuded confidence that Punjab will soon win the fight against Covid-19.

Read | Politics over Covid-19 pandemic: Congress, BJP jab at each other

The state, he said, is gearing up for a possible third wave of the pandemic. Despite cases showing a declining trend, Punjab is not letting down its guard.

More than 250 experts from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, besides four foreign doctors, participated in the meeting.

Punjab's Covid-19 tally surged to 5,82,081 on Tuesday with 1,273 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 15,219 as 60 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.