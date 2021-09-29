Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future plans ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes came amid indications that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said the former Punjab chief minister is learnt to have discussed the farmers' issues, besides the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Singh has been alleging that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The sources said the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the "Group of 23" leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader had not opened his cards and had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.

