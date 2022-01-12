Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid ahead of polls

Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of polls

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 12 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 13:44 ist
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Amarinder Singh
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 